Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 17:51 Hits: 2

A US court handed down the first sentence to a member of the "IS" terror cell nicknamed "The Beatles." The man pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torturing and killing four American hostages.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-beatles-jihadi-sentenced-to-life-in-jail-over-hostage-killings/a-61634319?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf