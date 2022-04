Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 19:16 Hits: 5

Germany has harshly condemned a Turkish court's decision to hand prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala a life sentence. Turkey has accused Berlin of interfering in its domestic affairs.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/osman-kavala-germany-summons-turkish-envoy-over-verdict/a-61640487?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf