French far-right rivals Le Pen, Zemmour settle scores after bitter presidential race

Despite having one new candidate dividing France’s far-right votes, Marine Le Pen made it to the second round of the presidential election for the second time. But the head of the National Rally party is now handling June’s legislative elections with the objective of crushing newcomer and competitor Éric Zemmour, as well as her former party members who chose to leave her camp and join him.

