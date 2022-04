Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 16:46 Hits: 4

A huge fire that broke out at a vast landfill site in New Delhi, India on Tuesday is still burning three days later, sending plumes of thick, acrid smoke into the air and causing some locals to complain of breathing difficulties. Officials have blamed the fire on a severe heatwave sweeping across South Asia.

