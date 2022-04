Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 19:17 Hits: 3

Alexanda Kotey, part of the Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," was sentenced to life in jail by a United States court on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220429-us-court-sentences-member-of-is-group-cell-known-as-the-beatles-to-life-in-jail