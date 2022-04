Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 08:29 Hits: 6

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Germany has filed a case against Italy at the highest U.N. court because Rome continues to allow victims of Nazi war crimes to claim compensation from the German state even after an earlier ruling that such claims violated international law. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/30/germany-takes-italy-to-un-court-again-over-nazi-compensation-claims