Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 13:18 Hits: 4

Minister pledges to provide alternative routes for citizens living in Serb-majority northern Kosovo after authorities closed various small roads connecting Kosovo to Serbia used by smugglers.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/29/kosovo-to-replace-blocked-smuggling-roads-in-serb-majority-north/