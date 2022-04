Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 12:55 Hits: 7

By calling for supply chains to be shifted away from strategic rivals, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has implicitly rejected the notion that trade with one's adversaries fosters peace and diplomacy. But that old idea still has much to recommend it.

