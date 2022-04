Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 14:40 Hits: 3

The fine-tuned management of surging inflation that is currently being attempted is an area where economics is at its weakest. Better global coordination of monetary policy is essential – and, as the world’s largest economy, the United States will need to assume a disproportionate amount of responsibility for this effort.

