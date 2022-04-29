Watch: Nevada parents group rep. escorted out of school board meeting after launching off-the-rails rant

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 19:01 Hits: 3

A woman who says she’s from a Nevada parent’s group unleashed an out-of-control rant on the Clark County School Board Thursday, attacking water rights, Planned Parenthood, school trips to Disneyland, claims about “sexually-confused teachers,” and even accusing one member of having a box of “pubic hair.”

The woman, who introduced herself as Stephanie Kinsley from My Children’s Advocate, began by attacking the school board for discussing a sex education curriculum.

“I would like to address why a state that’s failing in school is trying to take on sex-ed – you can’t get math right, why are you trying to take on sex-ed?”

She then immediately attacked the district superintendent’s salary which she labeled “disgusting.”

“Also,” Kinsley continued, “one of the reasons we’re having so much water missing from Nevada is we’re giving seven times the allotted amount to California, which also California is where we happen to take our kids for Disneyland, which is our school trips –” Kinsley said until a board member interjected because she was off-topic.

“Disney is, we’re finding out, super creepy and weird. California allows you to have sex with kids as long as there’s a 10-year or less age difference, that that’s where we’re taking our kids? With our, our sexually-confused teachers who don’t have children of their own?”

The audience then applauded.

“I’ve been with my husband for 27 years. I’ve never had to discuss my sex life in public, because my three beautiful kids, teach your girls to not let every guy come in them, so they don’t have abortions, take control of your children,” she said.

“Don’t let everyone ejaculate in you. Control your own body so you don’t have abortions.”

“Planned Parenthood,” she said, (inaudible) “to kill minorities.”

As the board tried to stop her from continuing her off the wall rant she demanded to know, “Why you cutting off my time?”

“You’re completely out of order,” she was told, then asked to leave the dais.

“No. No. You don’t get to control – Hey! Hey!” Kinsley shouted.

“You have a box of pubic hair,” she declared to a board member, then switched to say, “you have a book of public hair,” as she pointed.

“I know about your book!”

Security officers came and escorted her away.

My Children’s Advocate has a website that appears to be anti-LGBTQ rights, anti-mask, and anti-CRT. On its Facebook page it is promoting Republican Joey Gilbert for governor.

Its most recent post includes these hashtags: #groomers #perverts #genderconfusion #childabuse #woketeachers #saveyourkids #pedos #satanic #evil #agenda.

Full meeting video is here.

Watch:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/parent-freakout/