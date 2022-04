Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 22:46 Hits: 3

US forces are helping Ukrainian soldiers with military equipment in Germany. The Florida National Guard will be tasked with the bulk of the training, according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-training-ukrainian-troops-in-germany/a-61642682?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf