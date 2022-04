Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 05:49 Hits: 4

Russia has halted gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria, ramping up the pressure on all EU states to find alternative suppliers. Some are working on cutting Russian gas altogether, others have plans to share with neighbors.

