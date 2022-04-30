The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UN seeks to broker civilian evacuation from ruins of Mariupol as Russia pursues offensive in Kharkiv

UN seeks to broker civilian evacuation from ruins of Mariupol as Russia pursues offensive in Kharkiv The United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the ruins of Mariupol, where the mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire. Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian advances in the south and east as Russia continued to shell Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine. Catch up with the latest developments on FRANCE 24's liveblog. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

