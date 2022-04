Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 05:56 Hits: 3

Beijing will amp up its Covid-19 restrictions with additional testing requirements, officials announced on Saturday, as the start of the Labour Day holiday was muted by creeping infections in the capital.

