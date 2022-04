Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 06:15 Hits: 6

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeated his warning that Pyongyang could "preemptively" use its nuclear weaponry to counter hostile forces, state media reported Saturday.

