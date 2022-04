Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 07:31 Hits: 4

An unusually early, record-shattering heat wave in India has reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports and make up for shortfalls due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

