Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 07:45 Hits: 5

M&C Saatchi Kuala Lumpur is proud to present Celcom Axiata Berhad’s thematic Hari Raya film for 2022. As one of the first annual Hari Raya short films anticipated by Malaysians to be released, it is aptly titled “Syukur 1 Syawal”. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/30/celcoms-hari-raya-short-film-highlights-the-true-meaning-of-aidifitri