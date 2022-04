Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 06:41 Hits: 4

The world is entering its most dangerous period since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and the West needs to be ready with a response if Putin makes good on his threats to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war, says the Financial Times' Edward Luce.

