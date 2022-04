Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 06:43 Hits: 4

We tend to overestimate the future and this has repercussions in politics and business, in which forward-looking statements are the norm, says the Financial Times' Anjana Ahuj.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/lies-skills-cv-falsehoods-fact-check-fake-news-2655751