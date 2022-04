Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 14:15 Hits: 5

Former Bosnian Serb Army military policeman Nikola Koprivica is accused of involvement in the killings of 44 Bosniaks in the village of Novoseoci near Sokolac during the war in September 1992.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/29/bosnian-serb-ex-military-policeman-charged-with-village-massacre/