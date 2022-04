Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 15:30 Hits: 4

While personality counts in democratic politics, individual quirks do not explain everything. Many French voters’ visceral aversion to President Emmanuel Macron also reflects deeper social fissures resulting from shifts in party politics that began decades ago.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/why-many-french-voters-hate-emmanuel-macron-by-ian-buruma-2022-04