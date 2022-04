Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 06:36 Hits: 4

Moscow's current strategic goal in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine remains securing control over the eastern part of the country known as the Donbas, the British Ministry of Defense said, a day after Russian air strikes on Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-donbas-guterres-kyiv/31826542.html