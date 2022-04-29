Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 08:40 Hits: 3

China on Thursday called on the G20 to focus on fulfilling its obligations, promoting the stable recovery of the world economy and avoiding the politicization of issues such as international financial cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the bloc to make positive contributions in the face of the current geopolitical situation, which generates uncertainties and affects growth prospects in all nations of the planet.

It pointed out that the G20 and the international community urgently need to remain united, cooperate in order to overcome current challenges and protect global stability.

“Countries should prioritize dialogue instead of confrontation, stick to cooperation instead of creating divisions, safeguard global stability instead of amplifying the aftermath of a conflict,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Concerted efforts and wisdom of all countries are needed now for a global economic recovery as shifting dynamics are impeding global cooperation, officials and leaders of global organizations said. https://t.co/Yiq29B3r0Q April 28, 2022

This was in response to information on Ukraine’s participation and possible exclusion of Russia from the upcoming G20 summit to be held next November in Bali, Indonesia.

The United States is demanding Moscow’s removal from the group of the 20 largest economies in the world for its military operation in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Urges-G20-to-Focus-on-Global-Economic-Recovery-20220429-0002.html