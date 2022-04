Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 06:06 Hits: 3

In 2015, Albania’s parliament approved a bill designed to attract major investments – but seven years on, it’s clear that local businesses eyeing short-term profits have reaped most of the benefits.

