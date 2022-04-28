The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

As Pentagon Chief Talks of Weakening Russia, Is U.S. Treating the Ukraine Conflict as a Proxy War?

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg3 split putin

The Biden administration has pledged billions in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said this week that the U.S. goal was “to see Russia weakened.” Author and analyst Anatol Lieven, senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, warns that unless there is a commitment to finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it could become a U.S. proxy war with “very, very dangerous potential consequences.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/28/anatol_lieven_ukraine_proxy_war

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version