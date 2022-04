Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 11:37 Hits: 4

A state probe following the 2020 killing of George Floyd found that Minneapolis officers engaged in a "pattern or practice of race discrimination." The findings come days after Floyd's convicted killer filed an appeal.

