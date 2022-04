Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 11:46 Hits: 3

On a visit to Japan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has lauded Tokyo's support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's attack. He also stressed close German-Japanese ties.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-scholz-praises-japan-s-ukraine-aid/a-61619825?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf