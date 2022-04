Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 12:07 Hits: 3

Surging food and energy prices stoked by the war in Ukraine may lead to "social unrest" in Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220428-soaring-food-prices-due-to-ukraine-war-may-stoke-unrest-in-africa-says-imf