Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Ukraine has retained control over the majority of its airspace as Russia failed to neutralize the country's air defenses, British intelligence said on April 27, as Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom announced it has halted gas deliveries to EU members Poland and Bulgaria.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-airspace-natural-gas-bulgaria-poland/31823051.html