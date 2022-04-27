The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

President Castillo - Peru Is a Safe Country for Investments

Pedro Castillo, Peru's President, has said that Peru is a safe country for international investments thanks to the Constitution and the justice system.

During the presentation of credential letters of ambassadors from nine countries, the head of state said that the activities carried out by national and foreign companies are respected in the country, in the framework of the rule of law and the legal stability, which is guaranteed by the authorities.

He added that the growth of 13 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached in the past 2021 year, and the positioning of the Peruvian economy as one of the strongest in the region is the proof of that. "Currently, we continue undertaking all efforts in this sense," said Castillo.

Referring to trade, the Peruvian President recalled that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) came into force last September 2021. Castillo aid that this is an important agreement. It covers a joint market of more than 500 million potential consumers with economies representing 13 percent of world production and 15 percent of international trade.

"Peru is a safe destination for investments. We respect the work of national and foreign companies," said President Pedro Castillo at the presentation of credentials from nine concurrent ambassadors accredited in the country.

The Peruvian President reiterated to the ambassador the country's commitment to the respect for international law to address global issues in a multilateral way.

"Based on this, we are fighting climate change, drug trafficking and consumption, and corruption, among other common challenges," he added. "I call for the experience and knowledge of your countries to strengthen the efforts that the Government has been undertaking to remain an active and reliable partner on the international stage."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/President-Castillo---Peru-Is-a-Safe-Country-for-Investments-20220426-0025.html

