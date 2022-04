Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 08:15 Hits: 6

At least 11 people were killed by electric shock after a decorated pickup truck struck a high-voltage cable during a parade organized by a Hindu temple in southern India.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-11-die-after-being-electrocuted-at-religious-parade/a-61603433?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf