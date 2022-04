Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 07:10 Hits: 3

Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, nearly 2,000 factories across Afghanistan have shut down as factory owners struggle under the combined pressure of a collapsed banking system, decrease in purchasing power, and a drop in international investments. The dire economic situation is hitting business owners and their employees hard.

