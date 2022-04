Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 07:58 Hits: 4

Israeli air strikes near Damascus on Wednesday killed nine combatants, among them five Syrian soldiers, in the deadliest such raid since the start of 2022, a war monitor said.

