Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 08:19 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - The Interior Ministry of Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria said on Wednesday that shots were fired from the territory of Ukraine overnight towards a village that houses a large ammunition depot. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/27/moldovan-breakaway-region-says-shots-fired-from-ukraine-towards-village