Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 12:39 Hits: 3

The challenge confronting France's newly re-elected president is how to give his second-round voters valid reasons to believe that he has listened to them. Fortunately, an opening on three related issues is possible.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/macron-second-term-challenges-by-jean-pisani-ferry-2022-04