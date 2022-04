Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 12:13 Hits: 5

Residents of the Chinese capital rushed to stock up on food and supplies over the last two days, as dozens of new cases emerged in the city. Many fear a lockdown similar to what happened in Shanghai.

