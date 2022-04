Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 00:28 Hits: 2

Humanity is suffering from a “broken perception of risk”, spurring us into activities and behaviours that cause climate change and a surging number of disasters around the globe, the UN warned Tuesday.

