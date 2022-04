Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 12:39 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed Kyiv's proposal to hold peace talks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and said it was too early to talk about who would mediate any negotiations. Read full story

