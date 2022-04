Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 11:57 Hits: 5

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has been hit by a backlash after calling on Bulgarians to donate their salaries to a new fund to support the Ukrainian authorities as the Sofia government has yet to decide whether to send more military aid.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/26/bulgaria-pms-charity-fund-for-ukraine-causes-controversy/