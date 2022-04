Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 06:53 Hits: 4

The Greek government condemns Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine — but the Greek people are divided where Moscow is concerned. Leftists revel in Soviet nostalgia, while conservatives embrace the shared Orthodox faith.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-russia-war-greek-government-and-public-don-t-see-eye-to-eye/a-61585099?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf