RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin kicked off defense talks with more than 40 countries on Tuesday by expressing confidence that Ukraine can prevail against Russia in the two-month-old conflict. Read full story

