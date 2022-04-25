The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida to Michigan to Missouri: Hear Speeches of Gay Legislators Allies Fighting Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law is part of a nationwide push by Republicans to score political points by attacking gay and transgender students. We speak with Democratic Florida state Senator Shevrin Jones, Florida’s first openly gay state senator, about how the controversial measure, which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, is considered another effort by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to drum up support for his anticipated 2024 presidential run by marginalizing gay and transgender students. We also feature the viral speech from Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow denouncing her opponents for accusing her of “grooming” children, and remarks by Missouri state Representative Ian Mackey, who spoke out against a bill to allow school districts to vote on whether to ban trans student athletes from youth sports.

