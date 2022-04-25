Le Pen, leftist Mélenchon eye June legislative polls to counter Macron

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 07:39 Hits: 2

Within hours of polls closing in the second round of the French presidential election, the runners-up set their sights on the “third round”: legislative elections in June, which will decide how much of President Emmanuel Macron’s agenda he is able to pass. Far-right Marine Le Pen and veteran leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who finished third in the first round of voting, both hope to mobilise voters to form a strong parliamentary opposition to the freshly re-elected president.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220425-le-pen-and-m%C3%A9lenchon-already-eyeing-third-round-of-french-vote-june-legislative-polls