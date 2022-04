Category: World Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 09:28 Hits: 4

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on Monday (April 25) launched the Al-Quran Al-Karim with Chinese translation published by Restu Foundation at the Selangor International Islamic Art Complex here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/25/selangor-sultan-launches-al-quran-with-chinese-translation