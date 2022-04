Category: World Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 00:45 Hits: 4

In the first-ever military trial of a U.S. Air Force general, Maj. Gen. William Cooley was convicted Saturday of forcible kissing but acquitted of two other charges.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2022/0424/US-Air-Force-general-found-guilty-of-abusive-sexual-contact?icid=rss