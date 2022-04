Category: World Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 01:01 Hits: 2

President Emmanuel Macron is the first French president to win reelection in 20 years. Mr. Macron won with 58.5% of the vote to Marine Le Pen's 41.5%, a significantly closer race than when they first faced off in 2017.

