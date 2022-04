Category: World Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 04:58 Hits: 2

The police takedown of encrypted communications provider Sky ECC has led to a spate of new arrests across the Balkans, notably that of notorious drug boss Darko Saric and the former head of Montenegro's top court. Whether justice will come is still in doubt.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/25/encrypted-phone-crack-no-silver-bullet-against-balkan-crime-gangs/