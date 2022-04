Category: World Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 08:40 Hits: 7

While recent shocks have made the current inflationary surge and growth slowdown more acute, they are hardly the global economy’s only problems. Even without them, the medium-term outlook would be darkening, owing to a broad range of economic, political, environmental, and demographic trends.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-economy-stagflationary-perfect-storm-by-nouriel-roubini-2022-04