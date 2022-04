Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 08:43 Hits: 7

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a statement said.

