The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

UN Secretary-General to Travel to Moscow for Talks on Ukraine

Category: World Hits: 6

UN Secretary-General to Travel to Moscow for Talks on Ukraine


Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who will arrive in this capital to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 26, the Kremlin reported today.

RELATED:

UN Secretary Seeks to Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The announcement was released by presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov in response to a request from the office of the UN’s top representative to make the visit.

A similar request was made to the permanent mission of Ukraine to the international organization in New York, with Guterres’ proposal to travel to Kiev and meet with the president of that country, Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the UN press service, the secretary general “wants to discuss urgent measures for peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.”

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/UN-Secretary-General-to-Travel-to-Moscow-for-Talks-on-Ukraine-20220424-0001.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version